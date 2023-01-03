Cosmos Price Reaches $10.37 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $184.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.37 or 0.00061662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069810 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023712 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003832 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

