Cosmos Price Reaches $10.37 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $184.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.37 or 0.00061662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069810 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008482 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023712 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003832 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.