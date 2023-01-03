Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 705,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Costamare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 401,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Stock Performance

CMRE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Costamare has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

