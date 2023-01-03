Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Update

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,210,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 33,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,383,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Coupang by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupang by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Coupang by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

