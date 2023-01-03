CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 30th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 19,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

