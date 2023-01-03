Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) dropped 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 508,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,036,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 9.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.22.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.85 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 48.44%. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

