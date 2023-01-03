Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.76 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,461,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

