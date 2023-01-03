Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Trading Down 8.7%

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.14. 419,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,022,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.97.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of C$808.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.55.

Insider Activity

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$132.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total transaction of C$342,199.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,372,493.70. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Dever sold 57,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$384,646.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,593,278.06. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 59,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$342,199.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 758,850 shares in the company, valued at C$4,372,493.70. Insiders have sold 356,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,482 in the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.