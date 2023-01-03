CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 965,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 521,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,990. CRH has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

