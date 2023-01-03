Critical Analysis: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $245.27 million 13.17 -$74.93 million ($1.22) -17.01 ServiceNow $5.90 billion 13.21 $230.00 million $0.99 389.39

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Global-e Online has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global-e Online and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -53.83% -13.72% -11.55% ServiceNow 2.90% 7.22% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global-e Online and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 ServiceNow 2 0 28 0 2.87

Global-e Online presently has a consensus price target of $35.44, indicating a potential upside of 70.82%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $536.19, indicating a potential upside of 39.09%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Global-e Online on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. Global-E Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

