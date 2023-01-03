Critical Survey: Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) vs. Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 26.98% 30.55% 17.35% Vista Energy 22.25% 36.52% 13.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Earthstone Energy and Vista Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 2 2 0 2.20 Vista Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus target price of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 88.65%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Vista Energy.

82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Vista Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 4.34 $35.48 million $3.59 3.63 Vista Energy $652.19 million 1.95 $50.65 million $2.34 6.14

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy. Earthstone Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Vista Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Vista Energy

(Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.