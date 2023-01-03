Cronos One Day Volume Reaches $8.98 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Cronos has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $8.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00067169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003402 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

