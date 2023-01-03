Cronos Price Hits $0.0570 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Cronos has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $8.73 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00067991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023387 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003716 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.