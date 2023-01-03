Cronos Price Hits $0.0572 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Cronos has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $8.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00060997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003794 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.