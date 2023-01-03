CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

LON:CHIB opened at GBX 83 ($1.00) on Tuesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.11).

About CT UK High Income Trust

Featured Stories

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

