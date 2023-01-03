CT UK High Income Trust Plc (CHIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
LON:CHIB opened at GBX 83 ($1.00) on Tuesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.11).
About CT UK High Income Trust
Featured Stories
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.