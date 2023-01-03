CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 523,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CURO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,615. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $214.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that CURO Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CURO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CURO Group from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CURO Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

