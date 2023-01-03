Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cutera makes up 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.97% of Cutera worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Cutera by 3.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market cap of $867.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 225.70% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

