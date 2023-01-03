CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $101.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.65. 23,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 303,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.