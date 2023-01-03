Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,764,000 after buying an additional 521,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 432,025 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 236,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,818,000 after purchasing an additional 124,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.07. 16,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.