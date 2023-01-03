Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 129,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 645,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Datametrex AI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datametrex AI news, Senior Officer Jerry Marshall Gunter acquired 933,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$74,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,816,000 shares in the company, valued at C$465,280.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

