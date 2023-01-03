David J Yvars Group Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

David J Yvars Group cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,439. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.