David J Yvars Group Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

David J Yvars Group lowered its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,598,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after buying an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,882. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

