David J Yvars Group Reduces Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

David J Yvars Group lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,226,000 after buying an additional 6,312,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after buying an additional 1,128,035 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,769,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,897. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

