Dawn Protocol Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003265 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.55 million and $1.07 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

