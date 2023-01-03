Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Raised by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for 1.2% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,149. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.23. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $402.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

