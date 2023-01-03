DEI 1-Day Volume Tops $4,337.87 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. DEI has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $4,337.87 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00451799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018177 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

