Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 17,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 250,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Deluxe to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Deluxe Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $780.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Deluxe by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Deluxe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

