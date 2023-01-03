Dent (DENT) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

Dent (DENT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $68.59 million and $7.02 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

