Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,020. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of 1.29 and a 12 month high of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.93.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desert Mountain Energy (DMEHF)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.