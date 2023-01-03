Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Update

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,020. Desert Mountain Energy has a 12 month low of 1.29 and a 12 month high of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.93.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 65,912 acres located in the Northern Arizona; the Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit oil and gas project comprising 7 wells covering an area of 883.7 acres located in the Seminole County, Oklahoma; and has acquired 8,510 acres in Navajo County, Arizona.

