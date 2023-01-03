Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $322,192.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,086.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,901 shares of company stock worth $1,810,959. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,512 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,228 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,006. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $402.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Read More

