Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,586,630 shares in the company, valued at $69,119,602.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $322,192.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,086.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,901 shares of company stock worth $1,810,959. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,006. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $402.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destination XL Group (DXLG)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.