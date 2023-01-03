DeversiFi Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $61.20 million and $6,462.24 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

