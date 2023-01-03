Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ 6th Largest Position

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 3.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $101.89. 26,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

