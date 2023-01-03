Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Boosted by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

