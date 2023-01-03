Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 17.8% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 112,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 552,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

