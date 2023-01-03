Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

DFAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

