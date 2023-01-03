Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.