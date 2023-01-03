Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stake Lifted by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,849,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,905 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 8.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 21.99% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $127,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,344. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

