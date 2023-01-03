Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Trading Down 14.3%

Dios Exploration Inc. (CVE:DOS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 164,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 120,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Dios Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$7.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Dios Exploration

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, copper, and silver deposits. Its projects portfolio includes AU33 property comprising 144 mining claims covering an area of 73 square kilometers located near the Eastmain River in James Bay, Quebec; K2 property with 158 claims covering an area of 83 square kilometers situated in James Bay, Quebec; Clarkie property comprising 36 mining claims that cover approximately 19 square kilometers situated near the Eastmain River in James Bay, Quebec; LeCaron property consisting of 13 mining claims covering an area of 7 square kilometers located near the Eastmain River, Quebec; and the 14 Karats property comprising of 50 mining claims that cover approximately 26 square kilometers situated in Quebec.

