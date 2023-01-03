Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after acquiring an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,377. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

