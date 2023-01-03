DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $270,236.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $40,158.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $270,236.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $50,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:DV traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 727,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.56.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

