Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Lowered by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 28.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 792.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 86.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

