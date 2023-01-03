Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Update

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $36,327.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,487 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $36,327.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,123.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 13,548 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $330,842.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,951 shares of company stock valued at $584,987. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dril-Quip Trading Down 3.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of DRQ traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. 279,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $885.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.13. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.