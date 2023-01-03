Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $186.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $265,628. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ducommun by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

