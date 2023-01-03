Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. 76,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,880. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

