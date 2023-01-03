Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. 76,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,880. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
