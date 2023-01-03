e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $64.00. The stock traded as high as $56.92 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 6690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,203 shares of company stock worth $6,538,360 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 604.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,359 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

