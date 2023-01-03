EAC Price Reaches $0.0392 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $11.77 million and $6,450.29 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00448811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020994 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018144 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03924398 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,480.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.