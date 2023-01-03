Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after buying an additional 557,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 24.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 465,728 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

