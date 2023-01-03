Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Coxon bought 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,525.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ECVT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,468. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

