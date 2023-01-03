Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $210.06 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $210.06 million and $32.46 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

