eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 661.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
EDDRF stock remained flat at $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.
About eDreams ODIGEO
eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.
