Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

EIGR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz sold 22,500 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $26,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.