Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.19 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.